Butler County election polls are open and busy

51 minutes ago
On this big Election Day, the polls in Butler County opened without a hitch and lines haven’t been crazy, but so far with early ballots and votes cast today turnout around 8 a.m. was already at 14.4% with 36,383 votes cast.

Butler County Board of Elections Director Nicole Unzicker said throughout the early voting season the longest wait was on Sunday, when voters had to wait around 20 minutes at times to cast their ballots. So far today 9,435 voters have come to the polls.

Deputy Director Eric Corbin said early voting totals will be available on their website by 7:45 p.m. and tallies will be refreshed every half hour after.

The detour that was looping voters around the bottleneck at Hampshire Drive has been removed.

Polls in Ohio close at 7:30 p.m. today. The postmark deadline for mailed-in absentee ballots was Monday.

Voters who did not mail their ballots on Monday have until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day to turn in their ballots to their local election boards or drop off their ballots in their county’s drop box.

Issues 1 and 2 — statewide issues related to abortion and adult-use marijuana legalization, respectively — have attracted the most attention.

Staff Writer Michael D. Pitman contributed to this report.

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County government including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

