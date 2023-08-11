Butler County educator ‘touched a lot of lives’

When you go through school and your last name is the same as the junior high school principal, people ask questions.

As soon as Sarah (Helsinger) Smith told teachers that Robert “Bob” Helsinger was her grandfather they started telling her the impact he had on their lives and careers.

They said Helsinger, a longtime principal at Hopewell Junior School, was one reason they entered the education field. Another woman she when she was young, she hung with “the wrong crowd” of friends, and after a discussion with Helsinger, he “turned around her life.”

Helsinger, a lifelong educator, administrator and coach, died Aug. 1 surrounded by his wife of 66 years, Marcia, and their children. He was 86.

Smith said her grandfather was a prominent member of the community and he “touched a lot of lives.”

He was always fair, positive and possessed “a gift of words” that guided people through some difficult times in their lives, according to his granddaughter.

“He helped you through your options and came up with a game plan,” Smith said.

Helsinger graduated in 1955 from Monroe High School where he was a standout football, basketball and baseball player. He attended Miami University on a baseball scholarship and graduated from Miami and Xavier University.

His career began at Amanda Junior High where he taught physical education and coached and then was promoted to assistant principal. He served as principal at Hopewell in the Lakota School system until he retired in 1980.

He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hamilton until he moved to Fayetteville, N.C. to live next to his daughter.

Besides his wife Helsinger is survived by sons, Jim (Andrea) Helsinger, David (LaDonna) Helsinger and daughter Beth Helsinger.

He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Ron; parents Ruth and Robert “Hop” Helsinger, brother-in-law Albert Enz, and niece Debbie Kakaris.

A memorial celebration is set for 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at Hopewell Junior School, 8300 Cox Road, West Chester.

Donations can be made to the Robert Helsinger memorial fund benefiting student-athletes, managed by the Northern Cincinnati Foundation. Donations can also be mailed to Northern Cincinnati Foundation, c/o Robert Helsinger Memorial 8897 Cincinnati Dayton Road. West Chester, OH 45069.