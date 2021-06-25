journal-news logo
Butler County drug bust: Grand jury to consider Middletown man’s felony case

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said more than $3 million in drugs and guns were seized Tuesday in Butler County. One man has been arrested and charged with two felonies. RICK McCRABB/STAFF
News | 1 hour ago
By Lauren PackRick McCrabb
Butler County narcotics unit confiscated about $3M in drugs that were scheduled for delivery.

A Butler County grand jury will consider felony charges against a Middletown man arrested earlier this month when drugs were seized from a vehicle the Butler County Sheriff’s Office say he was driving.

Michael S. Morales, of the 1800 block of Baltimore Street, was charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs on June 8 by the Butler County Regional Narcotics Task Force (BURN).

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said the unit confiscated about $3 million in drugs that were scheduled to for delivery a residence in the 2600 block of Hamilton-Cleves Road.

Agents watched as a Penske rental truck drove off at about 7:20 p.m., Jones said. They stopped the truck, and the driver, the sole occupant, was identified as Morales, the sheriff said.

Inside the van, the agents found 30 large cardboard boxes that contained about 75,000 THC vape cartridges, 40 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms and numerous packages of THC edibles packaged as candy.

Guns were also part of the seizure, but were found when a search warrant was executed at the property, according to Major Mike Craft.

Morales is free on $30,000 bond. On Tuesday, Morales waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Hamilton Municipal Court and his case was sent directly to a grand jury for consideration, according to defense attorney David Washington.

Jones said two weeks ago the investigation is “hot” and he expects other arrests to be made.

On Thursday, Craft said the investigation remains ongoing.

