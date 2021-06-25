Butler County drug bust: Grand jury to consider Middletown man’s felony case

Guns were also part of the seizure, but were found when a search warrant was executed at the property, according to Major Mike Craft.

Morales is free on $30,000 bond. On Tuesday, Morales waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Hamilton Municipal Court and his case was sent directly to a grand jury for consideration, according to defense attorney David Washington.

Jones said two weeks ago the investigation is “hot” and he expects other arrests to be made.

On Thursday, Craft said the investigation remains ongoing.