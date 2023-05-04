Butler County deputy added to Ohio Peace Officers Memorial wall

“Craig was an outstanding athlete. In his earlier years he played Triple A baseball and he was an amazing fisherman winning many tournaments. Craig was always coaching younger athletes and took them all under his wing, they truly looked up to him,” according to a sheriff’s office social media post in 2021. “We can’t say enough about Craig, he was always making us laugh and was a real go-getter on the job.”

In addition to Mills, the memorial wall will also now pay tribute to Matthew Yates, a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy shot to death last year responding to a deadly domestic incident. Others added to the memorial wall include: