Butler County deputy added to Ohio Peace Officers Memorial wall

Butler County Deputy Robert C. “Craig” Mills, who died in September 2021 from COVID-19 complications, is being remembered today as his name was added to the Ohio Peace Officers Memorial wall in London.
Mills was 57 when he died in 2021 after being hospitalized because of the virus.
He was hired in December 2000 after working in the county prosecutor’s office. Mills worked primarily in the warrants division at the BCSO, retiring in June 2019. He returned to part-time duty in September 2019.
“Craig was an outstanding athlete. In his earlier years he played Triple A baseball and he was an amazing fisherman winning many tournaments. Craig was always coaching younger athletes and took them all under his wing, they truly looked up to him,” according to a sheriff’s office social media post in 2021. “We can’t say enough about Craig, he was always making us laugh and was a real go-getter on the job.”
In addition to Mills, the memorial wall will also now pay tribute to Matthew Yates, a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy shot to death last year responding to a deadly domestic incident. Others added to the memorial wall include:
- Deputy Daniel J. Kin, Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Dominic M. Francis, Bluffton Police Dept.
- Agent John D. Stayrook, Medina County Drug Task Force
- Patrolman Sean E. Vandenberg, Lawrence Twp. Police Dept.
- Officer Edward L. Stewart, Akron Police Dept.
- Officer Kenneth C. Jones, Akron Police Dept.
Staff writers Lauren Pack and Jessica Orozco contributed to this report.
About the Author