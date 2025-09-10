Butler County deputies arrest two for endangering children

There were multiple small children at the home.

“After repeated announcements, a male subject — the children’s uncle — was eventually located asleep in a back bedroom," according to the BSCO.

Deputies also found evidence they believed made the home unsafe for the children and called Butler County Children Services. Items included:

• A white powdery chemical was found on the floor with children’s fingerprints in it;

• Fecal matter covered the walls;

• Insects were flying and crawling throughout the home;

• No food was located in the refrigerator or cabinets;

• Trash, dirty diapers and more fecal matter littered the floors; and

• No clean clothes, bedding or designated sleeping areas were found for the children.

The mother was contacted and admitted she was aware of the home’s condition, and her brother and sister were supposed to care for the children while she worked.

Butler County Children Services has placed the children with responsible adults, according to the sheriff’s office.

Adamaris Llamile Gutierrez, 24, and Christopher Gutierrez Perez, 18, have both been charged with endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

“It’s horrible the condition these children were living in,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. “We appreciate our citizens that see something and say something.”