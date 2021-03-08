Butler County couple’s confusion highlights important piece of COVID-19 vaccines: Scheduling the second shot

Kroger nurse practitioner Amanda Flowers prepares Covid-19 vaccines to be administered to school staff Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The three- and four-week windows to receive the second shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are “a minimum, not a maximum number of days,” said Mercy Health-Cincinnati Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Stephen Feagins. It’s fine if the second dose isn’t right at minimum inoculation windows, and a longer wait is not bad, he said.

“We have good evidence now that waiting longer, six, seven, eight weeks, produces possibly a better long-term antibody effect,” he said.

It’s not unlike childhood vaccines. The MMR (mumps, measles and rubella) shots are in a series, and “every time you get a booster or a second dose, you’re kind of confirming the antibody response,” Feagins said.

While it’s not crucial to hit the scheduling timeframes, the Townsends’ issue reinforces the need to schedule a second-dose appointment before leaving after receiving the first shot, said Erin Smiley, health promotion director for the Butler County General Health District.

“Ideally, and because of how the vaccine is allocated from the state, people should receive their second shot from the same vaccine provider that they received their first,” she said.

The process runs more smoothly as many providers schedule both shot appointments simultaneously. If people don’t have a second dose appointment, there are providers scheduling for just the second shot as long as people have their COVID-19 vaccination card provided at the first shot appointment.

The Townsends eventually received last week their second shot at a local Kroger Pharmacy, they said.

Viles of Covid-19 vaccines are prepared to be administered to school staff Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

There is no booster for Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine, which is a one-dose shot.

Managing the shot process may be more efficient as the Ohio Department of Health is in the process of rolling out a Vaccine Management System, Smiley said. This system will allow people to create their own patient portal, find a location within their home county, and schedule an appointment without having to pre-register or go on a waiting list, she said.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said Tuesday there will be enough vaccine supply in the country “for every adult in America by the end of May.” There are an estimated 250 million-plus adults in the United States, according to the U.S. Census.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday 15 long-term mass vaccination clinics will open throughout Ohio in the coming weeks, including ones in Cincinnati and Dayton.

“Mass vaccination clinics have always been part of our plan, but adequate supply is necessary for larger sites, so it was crucial that we first established local provider sites in all 88 counties to ensure that every citizen in every community has a provider nearby,” DeWine said.

Lakota schools employee Amy Powell gets her Covid-19 vaccine administered by Kroger pharmacist Nancy Adomako Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

People who received the first shot from the Butler County General Health District and have not yet set an appointment for the second shot, should call 513-863-1770 and/or email boh@butlercountyohio.org and list when they are due to receive their second shot.

Staff checks messages and emails daily.