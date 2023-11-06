BreakingNews
Ex-Centerville police officer sentenced to prison in shooting death of Hamilton child

Butler County coroner IDs man killed in Rumpke truck accident

The bicyclist killed Friday morning after being struck by a Rumpke truck is 27-year-old Keefer Parsley Slone.

The identification was confirmed Monday.

Slone was killed in the accident that happened just after 6 a.m. at the Ohio 4 intersection with Bishop Avenue. Ohio 4 was closed between Symmes and Corwin avenues for the investigation.

Hamilton Police spokesman Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said Butler County START (Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team) had assisted in the investigation. A police report on the accident had not yet been finalized Monday afternoon.

Molly Broadwater, a spokeswoman for Rumpke, told the Journal-News last week the residential trash truck was turning onto Bishop Avenue from Ohio 4 when the accident occurred with the bicyclist.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with that individual’s family,” she said Friday. “It’s an unfortunate accident, and we’re working on conducting a thorough investigation to determine exactly what happened.”

