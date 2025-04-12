Butler County changes JFS transport company after 15 years

“There will be a transition period, however they have assured us that they have their drivers and their vehicles and they’re ready to go,” Gilbert said.

The UTS two-year deal that expired on March 31 cost $7.5 million.

The bid totals don’t tell the whole story since UTS offered $14.3 million, Kemper $20.6 million and Butler County Regional Transit Authority’s bid was $4.4 million, but they didn’t bid on the entire contract. Gilbert said they did a cost analysis and the annual cost comparison showed Valley at $2.38 million, UTS $2.6 million, Kemper $2.7 million and BCRTA at $470,693, based on 76,143 trips.

“Given that providers create their own budgets, we applied their rates to actual trips during a 12 month period to help ensure fair and accurate cost calculations,” she said and later add, “Valley Transport came in at a much lower rate structure as compared to the other bidders. In addition, some services such as wait time, fuel charge, monitors for youth, and call center staff costs were built into the already lower service rate.”

Gilbert said the bulk of the contract is covered by Medicaid since it covers non-emergency medical appointments but a small portion also includes some Children Services travel and rides for their employment programs.

Valley also has contracts with Hamilton, Montgomery and Warren counties, according to Gilbert. Warren County JFS Director Arlene Byrd said they are in the second year of the two-year $987,352 contract and they are pleased with the service.

“They have been very good,” she said. “If we have any minor issues or anything they take care of things really quickly, so we’re happy with them.”