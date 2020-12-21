Butler County care facility vaccinates residents as area rollout continues

About 90 people were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, with nearly 40 being residents at the temporary inpatient and outpatient post-acute care nursing care facility, said Danielle Webb, vice president of Marketing and Community Relations.

“We have worked relentlessly across all our campuses for almost a full year to keep our residents protected and safe,” said Webb. “One of the challenges in maintaining that safety and upholding the orders of the Ohio Department of Health, our families have been so disconnected.”