Butler County care facility vaccinates residents as area rollout continues

The rollout of the novel coronavirus vaccine continued Monday with CVS Health hosting the first vaccination clinic at Community First Solutions’ Jamestowne campus.
About 90 people were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, with nearly 40 being residents at the temporary inpatient and outpatient post-acute care nursing care facility, said Danielle Webb, vice president of Marketing and Community Relations.
“We have worked relentlessly across all our campuses for almost a full year to keep our residents protected and safe,” said Webb. “One of the challenges in maintaining that safety and upholding the orders of the Ohio Department of Health, our families have been so disconnected.”
This is the second week of the nationwide rollout of the COVID-19 virus vaccine. Last week, the Pfizer vaccine was distributed nationwide, including to West Chester Hospital in Butler County. This week, more Pfizer and the newly approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed.
Monday’s vaccination at Jamestowne is “a first step” for patients to resume their lives after being disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced nursing facilities to bar family from visiting, though some facilities had made arrangements for families to interact on either side of a clear barrier.
Credit: Provided
“We are so excited to finally have a first step toward protecting the health safety of our residents so that they can be confident in reconnecting with their loved ones and resuming their active lifestyles,” Webb said.
The Berkley Square and Westover permanent retirement communities in Hamilton will receive their vaccinations as early as next week, but a date has not yet been confirmed, Webb said. Across all three campuses, about 150 residents and more than 350 employees will have the opportunity to receive the vaccination.