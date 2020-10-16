X

Butler County brewery closes temporarily because of coronavirus exposure

Rivertown Brewing Company’s new Butler County location is slated to open Jan. 20 at 6550 Hamilton-Lebanon Road in Monroe. The company was founded in Lockland in 2009 and produces nearly 15,000 barrels of beer annually with nearly 30,000 projected to be produced this year. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By Staff Report

Rivertown Brewery and Barrel House in Monroe will close its dining room and taproom today for two weeks for cleaning and disinfecting because of exposure to the coronavirus, the business said on its Facebook page.

The closure begins today

The business posted: “Update- the barrel house will be closed for the next two weeks starting Friday October 16th to clean, disinfect and allow our staff to quarantine following a confirmed Covid exposure case. This is being done as a precautionary measure to ensure everyone’s safety. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming everyone back at the end of the month.”

