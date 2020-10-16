Butler County brewery closes temporarily because of coronavirus exposure

Rivertown Brewery and Barrel House in Monroe will close its dining room and taproom today for two weeks for cleaning and disinfecting because of exposure to the coronavirus, the business said on its Facebook page.
The business posted: “Update- the barrel house will be closed for the next two weeks starting Friday October 16th to clean, disinfect and allow our staff to quarantine following a confirmed Covid exposure case. This is being done as a precautionary measure to ensure everyone’s safety. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming everyone back at the end of the month.”