Butler County auditor to be arraigned on new charge

“He (Reynolds) would like to take one-half of the fee money he is expecting to return to us (approximately $250,000) each for the next 3 years ($750,000 total) and use it towards a partnership with Four Bridges Country Club who is planning to build a new golf academy,” Logan wrote in part.

After the indictment last week Reynolds attorney Chad Ziepfel issued the following statement and asked “that the community not rush to judgment in this matter, and we look forward to proving Mr. Reynolds’ innocence at the upcoming trial.”

“Like the original indictment, the allegations in the superseding indictment filed today against Mr. Reynolds are false. Mr. Reynolds has never solicited, accepted, or paid any bribes, and he has never used his position, authority, or influence to improperly benefit himself or anyone else,” Ziepfel wrote.

The original charges relate to development dealings prosecutors say were illegal because he was using his office to benefit himself or his family.