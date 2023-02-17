Butler County approves nearly $445K for non-union raises

“This board of commissioners is laser focused on the taxpayers’ money,” Boyko said. “In this particular instance the board is cognizant of the dynamic at the national level, the regional level on the demand on employers to attract and retain workers, so they have done what they needed to do to be competitive in this workforce market and still being completely true to the taxpayers.”

Last year the annual raises — awarded in January — totaled $420,000 and then in July the commissioners doled out another $220,000 to 72 non-union employees and increased the pay ranges 2%, based on an updated wage study Clemans Nelson.

Commissioner Don Dixon told the Journal-News at the time they needed to address the revolving door that has cost them a number of high-level positions, such as the finance director slot that had been bare since Angel Burton quit in February. She was making $118,158 when she left and now the range is $94,000 to $139,776 with the 2% hike to the minimum and maximum ranges as recommended by the wage study update.

“When you look at the overall plan, what we’ve agreed to do is to try to keep our salaries competitive, we don’t have a product to sell, if you’re expecting to make a gazillion dollars you’re not going to do it in county government, that’s for sure,” Dixon said. “But we try to offer a fair wage package, like our healthcare. So you put all that stuff together and I think we’re in the ballpark.”

The commissioners lost every leadership position in central administration last year with the exception of Boyko. As such new Finance Director Dave McCormick, who earns $138,502 and Asset and Purchasing Director Chad Fosnight, who was hired in at $112,500 did not receive raises. The commissioners promoted Julie Tragessor to human resources director on Monday so her new $112,5000 salary includes her raise.

The assistant county administrator position vacated by now Fairfield City Manager Scott Timmer a year ago remains unfilled. Boyko said she is first concentrating on getting her new hires up to speed.

Boyko receives her raises apart from the rest of the staff, last May she received a 5% pay increase or $8,987, bringing her total annual salary up to $188,743.

Commissioner Cindy Carpenter told the Journal-News she believes the performance reviews and corresponding raises were fairly assessed by their directors and she hopes their efforts pay off.

“Employees were assessed individually which is what we intended when we put the program in place,” she said. “I hope that we’re doing enough to retain the good employees, the challenge to keep people with so many different organizations recruiting is one of the main reasons we put this package together.”

Boyko’s report on raises stated the projected new payroll for the commissioner’s non-union employees is $8.9 million but only $3.3 million comes from the county general fund. The rest comes out of revenues from enterprise departments like Water & Sewer and Job & Family Services that rely on state and levy funding.

The idea for the two-part plan was they could be flexible if finances turn sour. The commissioners embarked on a pay policy overhaul after the Great Recession when about 500 county employees were laid off. Double-digit raises and multiple pay hikes in a year used to be the norm in the county.

Commissioner T.C. Rogers said these raises are warranted.

“We had to give the raises based upon market conditions but those market conditions aren’t going to be forever,” Rogers said. “We see now that people are starting to lose their jobs but we’re not going to layoff anybody because we’re looking ahead. We’re trying to keep the right size government.”