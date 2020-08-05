Butler County approves $400K for new Hamilton YWCA building

“I think it is testimony to their support of our mission and their understanding that especially following a pandemic the need for domestic violence survivor support will grow over a long period of time,” she said.

Waters-Connell said the YWCA has 31 one-bedroom efficiency apartments in the historic building on Dayton Street in Hamilton. The new facility will have 45 apartments with kitchens. Waters-Connell said there is a huge need for this shelter but adding onto the existing building wasn’t possible.

The campus also has room for supportive services including case management, support groups, individual counseling and psychiatry to tackle problems like addiction and mental illness; transportation; employment and job skills training.

Commissioner Don Dixon originally had some qualms about the land-locked location for the campus on Grand Boulevard because there is no room to expand. Earlier this year, before the coronavirus impact, he said he also wanted to see a more comprehensive solution to the dearth of housing for the needy. Now he supports the plan.

“I’d have liked to see a different location but I understand it, those things are hard to get located, that type of facility,” he said. “And the economy certainly has put more emphasis on that there’s going to be a lot more demand for that service. So it’s just a matter of providing services that are to the point where you just have to do something, a little step.”

Few details were available when the YWCA submitted its HOME grant application to the county in November, so it was not recommended for funding by the county’s consolidated planning committee for HUD funds. The commissioners received requests for $5.1 million in Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding for 39 projects to benefit low- and moderate-income residents. The bulk of those, totaling $2.9 million, were applications for Community Development Block Grant funding, and the rest came in HOME Investment Partnerships Program requests.

In April the commissioners approved $1.25 million for CDBG projects and programs and $1.35 million in HOME funds for new housing, down payment assistance and some rehab work. Included in the approval was $475,000 in unspecified funding where the YWCA project and a couple others were parked.