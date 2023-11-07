Butler County alerts locals to jury duty scam

Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

News
By
Updated 35 minutes ago
X

Butler County officials are warning residents there is a scam afoot where callers are trying to extract money from people for skipping jury duty.

Butler County Clerk of Courts Mary Swain said apparently scammers are posing as representatives or actual deputies from the Sheriff’s Department, telling people they are” guilty” of skipping jury duty. They are demanding payment through cash or gift cards and often instructing the person to come immediately to a location and pay the fine.

“On occasion, we hear of contemptable people who create a jury scam that sounds very real and very plausible,” Swain said. “Usually, it is through phone calls, or sometimes through social media. This time, it is direct phone calls with bogus accusations of skipping jury duty and threats of prosecution if the person does not follow strict instructions and pay a fine.”

She said potential jurors are only notified through direct mail regarding jury duty or anything to do with jury obligations, and “will never be notified through a threatening phone call that they are guilty of any crime in relation to being a juror.”

Sheriff Richard Jones implored residents to always be mindful of scams.

“It is always the best course of action to call our office or the Butler County courts to verify any accusations made or requests for payments of fines,” Jones said. “These scammers are slick, but it is smart and easy to just make a phone call and confirm any allegations or demand of payment.”

Prosecutor Mike Gmoser echoed the need for citizens to verify any claim of guilt that comes over the phone or through social media.

“Our court system doesn’t work like that,” Gmoser said. “There are set procedures, and it never involves someone calling to make an accusation of guilt or requesting immediate payment of fines.”

If residents receive questionable calls regarding jury duty, they can call the Jury Management Division of the Butler County Clerk of Courts at (513) 887-3278.

In Other News
1
Police seek man charged for allegedly stabbing family member in...
2
Butler Tech to meet increased demand for more programs
3
Butler County voters mainly cordial during hotly contested election
4
Middletown council member stepping down: ‘It’s time for me to put...
5
Election Day 2023 arrives: What to know

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County government including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top