Butler County alerts locals to jury duty scam

Butler County officials are warning residents there is a scam afoot where callers are trying to extract money from people for skipping jury duty.

Butler County Clerk of Courts Mary Swain said apparently scammers are posing as representatives or actual deputies from the Sheriff’s Department, telling people they are” guilty” of skipping jury duty. They are demanding payment through cash or gift cards and often instructing the person to come immediately to a location and pay the fine.

“On occasion, we hear of contemptable people who create a jury scam that sounds very real and very plausible,” Swain said. “Usually, it is through phone calls, or sometimes through social media. This time, it is direct phone calls with bogus accusations of skipping jury duty and threats of prosecution if the person does not follow strict instructions and pay a fine.”

She said potential jurors are only notified through direct mail regarding jury duty or anything to do with jury obligations, and “will never be notified through a threatening phone call that they are guilty of any crime in relation to being a juror.”

Sheriff Richard Jones implored residents to always be mindful of scams.

“It is always the best course of action to call our office or the Butler County courts to verify any accusations made or requests for payments of fines,” Jones said. “These scammers are slick, but it is smart and easy to just make a phone call and confirm any allegations or demand of payment.”

Prosecutor Mike Gmoser echoed the need for citizens to verify any claim of guilt that comes over the phone or through social media.

“Our court system doesn’t work like that,” Gmoser said. “There are set procedures, and it never involves someone calling to make an accusation of guilt or requesting immediate payment of fines.”

If residents receive questionable calls regarding jury duty, they can call the Jury Management Division of the Butler County Clerk of Courts at (513) 887-3278.