Butler Co. Engineer wins award for making roads safer — even when decisions weren’t popular

“I understand some don’t like them,” Wilkens said. “I think generally what you find is people who don’t accept change don’t like them. But I do think there is a majority of people out there who do like them and see the benefit. It’s not a popularity contest to me, it is really about safety.”

Wilkens said the roundabouts have “done their job” noting the department has exceeded safety statistics.

“That’s why we use them, it isn’t a new fad. They exceed safety numbers of signalized intersections, the severity of accident is reduced by 70 percent over signalized intersections and that is why they are the number one tool in our tool box,” he said.

He noted in many cases, other fixes have been tried at accident-prone intersections with no success in crash reduction before a roundabout is proposed.

“People are less patient and more distracted. There are a whole lot more things going on in this world we didn’t deal with before. Slowing people down helps,” Wilkens said.

Wilken, who will turn 69 next month, said he’s not sure there is an end in sight for him as county engineer. The Butler County resident since the age of 7 said his health is good and so is that of his family.

“That’s the toughest question I have in my life right now. It is a struggle for me because I love it. If I didn’t love it, I would be gone,” Wilkens said when asked how long he will stay in office.

Wilkens credited his staff for the award.

“It is nice to be recognized. I really do this for the safety, it is not for the recognition and I am glad they recognized us for all our work. I can’t take the credit, I’ve got a great staff and we are on the cutting edge in a lot of things,” he said.