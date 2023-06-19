Busy Preble County intersection with history of deadly crashes undergoes major improvements

A $1.48 million construction project at a deadly Preble County intersection is entering its second phase with a completion slated for next spring.

The intersection of Ohio 725 (West Central Avenue) and Ohio 127 was the scene of a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant mother, father and 3-year-old girl. It is part of a major improvement project with the goal to increase safety.

The entire project calls for installing left-turn lanes on 127, upgrading the signal at the intersection with West Central, and redefining access points along that roadway, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“There will be an interim completion in the fall, likely November, of this year, but the completion for all work is May 2024. The contractor is Barrett Paving Materials, Inc.,” said Kathleen Fuller, ODOT spokeswoman.

This past week, crews were working at the northwest corner of 127 and 725 by Powerhouse Pizza, installing new curb ramps, sidewalk and driveway. In addition, Douglas Street is closed at the intersection with 725, so motorists need to follow 725 west to Hendricks Street. New traffic signal poles are scheduled to be installed in August, and then pavement work will follow.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, who travels through the intersection twice a day said, “Turn lanes on 127 and new traffic signals will make a difference. We will see when the get the project done.”

The sheriff added people paying attention while driving and to their speed entering the intersection, is also needed.

The intersection gets a lot of traffic, semis, recreational and agricultural, especially during the summer months.

