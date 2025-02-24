Burks resigns as West Chester Twp. administrator

“It’s all been pretty fast and somewhat unexpected,’’ said Trustee Mark Welch. “Larry did a fine job here. Wherever he goes he’s going to be great. He did a fine job here.”

Brown said she is looking forward to assuming Burks’ role.

“It would be my honor to be promoted to such a position of trust and to continue serving the West Chester community,’’ Brown said.

“In the past few years, we have accomplished so much as a team. I look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence in government services and to watching West Chester Twp. grow, thrive and prosper.”

Brown was hired by Burks in 2019 and has focused on operations, project management, personnel, and execution of the township’s mission.

Projects she has worked on include implementing best practices in training, pay/benefit studies, and projects including bring the U.S.S. Cincinnati Memorial to Voice of America MetroPark.

“She has done a great job. Lisa is very organized, very present and has paid the utmost in detail to every aspect of the township,’’ Welch said.

“She was a natural choice to hire. I think (the transition) will be beautifully smooth and the township will go on without missing a beat.”

Before coming to West Chester, Brown worked for the city of Clayton, near Dayton, as assistant to the city manager and human resource administrator.

She holds bachelor and master’s degrees from Wright State University and completed the International City/County Management Association’s Emerging Leaders Development Program.

Burks joined the township as administrator seven years ago.