Burglary leads to SWAT incident in Hamilton

HAMILTON — A burglary Wednesday afternoon in Hamilton led to a short SWAT incident at a Prytania Avenue residence, according to police.
A burglary at a house on Mark Avenue was reported to Hamilton Police about 3:30 p.m. with information that the suspects may have fled to a residence on Prytania near Rhea Avenue.
The SWAT unit surrounded the house for a short time, according to police, but no arrests were made as of Thursday morning. There were no injuries.
Several items, including cash, a Play Station 5, X-box controller and clothing were stolen from residence on Mark, according to the report.
