Burger Week promises ‘mouthwatering’ bites in Middletown

Burgers are priced $6-10.

Participating restaurants include:

Bourbon’s Craft Kitchen & Bar, 2331 N. Verity Parkway

Broken Barrel Bar & Grill, 2200 Central Ave.

EndZone Sports Bar, 1714 Tytus Ave.

Foodeez, 1024 Central Ave.

Frazier’s Kitchen, 1206 Central Ave.

Gold Star Chili, 449 Oxford State Road

J&E Rootbeer Stand, 6301 Germantown Road

Starvin Marvin’s, 1131 Central Ave.

The Swire Inn, 64 S. Main St.

Triple Moon Coffee Company, 1100 Central Ave.

Each restaurant will feature a special Burger Week item, like a Grippo burger at J&E Rootbeer Stand and a green hatch chili burger called “Down the Hatch” at Bourbon’s Kitchen & Bar. “The Big Back Burger” at Frazier’s Kitchen features four onion rings, two pieces of bacon, two eggs and two patties.

Participants can pick up a Burger Week passport at any participating restaurant starting July 20, visit at least five locations to get their passport stamped and email the completed passport by July 27 to be entered into a drawing for an exclusive Burger Week T-shirt.

“Whether you’re a foodie, a burger connoisseur, or just hungry for something fun, Burger Week is the perfect excuse to explore local favorites and support Middletown’s vibrant restaurant scene,” the release said.