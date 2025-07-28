Bull’s Run repairs, bench swings on Miami Regionals campuses and more to be funded by MetroParks grant

“Our Community Grant Program continues to foster meaningful improvements in outdoor spaces across Butler County,” said Jackie O’Connell, executive director of MetroParks of Butler County. “Congratulations to our 2025 awardees — each of these organizations is making vital contributions to our community’s outdoor amenities, improving quality of life for all residents.”

Established in 2024, the program provides grant funding to local political subdivisions and 501(c)(3) organizations that enhance access to parks and outdoor recreational opportunities in Butler County.

The following organizations were awarded Community Grant funding this year:

Bull’s Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum – $5,000 for bridge and railroad tie repairs and replacements

Liberty Twp. – $5,000 for updated signage and picnic tables at Thomin Park

Miami University Regionals – $5,000 to install bench swings for students at regional campuses

St. Clair Twp. – $4,900 for mulch replacement at Overpeck Park & Playground

Three Valley Conservation Trust – $5,000 for additional parking spaces at Ruder Preserve

Each recipient received up to $5,000 to support projects that provide permanent improvements to outdoor recreational facilities, in alignment with MetroParks’ goals to expand park access and engagement. Projects must be completed within 12 months after the award is granted.

Katie Ely-Wood, communications manager at MetroParks of Butler County said the Community Grant program was born out of an anonymous estate gift MetroParks received in 2023.

The grant is open to all Butler County nonprofits and political subdivisions that have an opportunity to make an impact on public, outdoor recreational facilities in the county.

HOW TO APPLY

The application period for the 2026 program will open early next year. Organizations interested in applying are encouraged to monitor MetroParks’ website at YourMetroParks.net and watch social media for updates.