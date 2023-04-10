BreakingNews
Bubbakoo’s Burritos on Hamilton’s west side now open

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

News
By
6 minutes ago

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is officially open on Hamilton’s west side.

The franchise opened at 11 a.m. Monday at 1499 Main St. Co-franchise owner Anil Patel said he was looking for a location somewhere in the Mason or Hamilton areas.

“In the last few years, Hamilton’s been growing up,” he said. “We decided to go in Hamilton, especially with downtown (development) and Spooky Nook.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is a Mexican-style restaurant that features burritos, soft tacos, and nachos, as well as chiwawas, a deep-fried rice ball smothered in nacho cheese and topped with selected ingredients.

Anyone looking for a job at Bubbakoo’s may apply at Bubbakoos.com.

This area of the West side, from the 1300 to the 1500 block of Main Street, has seen several new chain restaurants open, including Chipotle, Raising Cane’s and Panda Express.

“People have a lot of choices,” he said.

