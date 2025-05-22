Broken water main causes emergency road closure in Liberty Twp.

Repair for a broken water main has closed Kyles Station Road today between Mauds Hughes Road and Lesourdsville West Chester Road, the Butler County Engineer’s Office said.
The road will be closed to all through traffic until further notice.
Status changes regarding the closure can be checked on BCEO’s website, Facebook and X.
In Other News
1
Final results for Madison Schools levy released; recount next week
2
The Square @ Union Centre to undergo renovations
3
Naked Karate Girls kick off concert series at The Square @ Union Centre
4
Badin wins Ohio Girls High School Flag Football state title
5
One of nation’s largest electrical wire manufacturers, Republic Wire...
About the Author