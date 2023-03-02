X
Dark Mode Toggle

Broken pole causes outage in Hamilton

News
By
1 hour ago

Some power customers in the city of Hamilton are left in the dark due to a broken power pole Wednesday evening.

According to Hamilton Electric Power Systems Assistant Superintendent Tom Adams, the pole is on the Webster Avenue circuit, and affects customers on Prytania Avenue, Webster Avenue, N. D Street and Cereal Avenue.

The outage affects about 50 power customer, he said.

“All necessary personnel have been dispatched and restoration efforts are underway,” Adams said in a statement.

Crews hope to have power restored in the next 4-5 hours, he said.

The statement also urged residents to stay away from downed power lines and anything that power lines are touching, especially metal fences, and to call 911 if you see a downed line.

In Other News
1
Middletown officer-involved shooting began with traffic ‘infraction’...
2
2 indicted for West Chester Twp. homicide
3
Oxford’s livability, support of seniors at center of research
4
Former Dayton-area administrator selected for Liberty Twp. role
5
Ross Schools fall into state ‘fiscal caution,’ face worse with no tax...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top