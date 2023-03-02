Broken pole causes outage in Hamilton

Some power customers in the city of Hamilton are left in the dark due to a broken power pole Wednesday evening.
According to Hamilton Electric Power Systems Assistant Superintendent Tom Adams, the pole is on the Webster Avenue circuit, and affects customers on Prytania Avenue, Webster Avenue, N. D Street and Cereal Avenue.
The outage affects about 50 power customer, he said.
“All necessary personnel have been dispatched and restoration efforts are underway,” Adams said in a statement.
Crews hope to have power restored in the next 4-5 hours, he said.
The statement also urged residents to stay away from downed power lines and anything that power lines are touching, especially metal fences, and to call 911 if you see a downed line.
