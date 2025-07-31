Bridgewater Falls hosts annual Touch A Truck

“This year we invited a lot more police agencies,’’ said Fairfield Twp. Sgt. John VandeRyt, who is coordinating the effort.

“It’s like a fire and safety expo before school begins. It’s kind of the awe factor for kids – something they don’t see on a daily basis all in one spot.”

Besides Fairfield Twp., the West Chester Twp., Hamilton, Trenton, Fairfield, and the Butler County Sheriff police departments, are sending officers, canines, cruisers, horses, and equipment to the event.

Along with first responder vehicles and personnel, Rumpke will be bringing a garbage truck; the Fairfield Schools will send a bus. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will be sending a boat. Other agencies and businesses will have dump trucks, semi-trucks, an emergency management trailer and similar vehicles.

Supergames is providing children’s games, along with an inflatable slide and obstacle course at no cost to kids. Shopping center tenants will also be setting up tents and Tikiz Shaved Ice will be there. Music will be provided by personality JD Hughes from 103.5 FM.

With the event occurring during Ohio’s tax-free period, VandeRyt said he expects a good crowd and the opportunity educate kids on safety and meet first responders.

“This exposes them to what it’s like to be on a bus and other avenues of safety. The kids can become familiar with police – the officers can meet the kids,” VandeRyt said.

“It’s a way for the first responders to reach out. We’re here to help them not for them to be scared of us.”