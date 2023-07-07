Bourbon-themed business now open on Hamilton’s Main Street

Bourbon and Fire is the latest venture to open on Main Street, known for its branded bourbon lids, but the business started out initially in the wedding industry.

“Initially, I had a wedding business and started making the guest books on bourbon lids,” said owner Jessica Meyer. “We loved them so much that we decided to make some custom lids for our basement bar.”

Then that led to putting their favorite game, which is now called the Bourbon Horse Race, on top of a bourbon lid with the help of her dad.

That eventually led them to open their business venture to sell games branded on top of bourbon lids, which opened last week at 112 Main St. in the city’s urban core. The excitement is palpable for Meyer.

“We love interacting with people and hearing how our games have brought memories to their families and how much they love our products,” she said.

The games quickly became their brand and what they’re known for, so once they had the basic design, they expanded into customizations.

“We have done everything from turtle themes to a New York theme and everything in between,” Meyer said, adding that they’re also on Etsy and a vendor at events and craft shows.

While games are their primary products, she and her husband Jeremy, an Air Force veteran, folded other things into the store related to bourbon―but not the actual bourbon. They sell premium bourbon-themed cigars and carry Rock on Ice cubes and spheres for drinks at home.

“We hope our shop will be a place you can come shop and relax,” she said. “We are hoping to hold future tastings every other month with distilleries and work with other small businesses surrounding us.”

Before starting Bourbon and Fire, Meyer, a Ross native, was a stay-at-home mom to her two daughters, Abby and Payton, who are now 19 and 16, respectively. Her husband grew up on Colerain and Ross. They live in Ross about 10 minutes from their Main Street store.

“As a family, it was very important for us to be close to home,” she said. “Hamilton is becoming really fun, and we have always loved exploring the area.”

Bourbon and Fire also has a pair of small boutiques inside, featuring Bugs Boutique and Uniquely Gifted.

“Hamilton is a wonderful community, and we are grateful to be a part of it,” she said. “We hope to be able to work with surrounding businesses and help one another grow together.”

Bourbon and Fire’s hours may be adjusted in the future, but for now the store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. They are also on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

“We are always looking to partner with other businesses/distilleries to come in. We are so excited to see what the future holds for Bourbon and Fire in Hamilton,” Meyer said. “We can’t wait for this new chapter.”

