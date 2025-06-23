Bountiful Blessings to host open house at Blue Cottage Gifts & Antiques

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 28.

“It’s a great opportunity to come together, fellowship with other believers and get inspirational items, along with shopping local,” Unthank said.

The retailer is the newest vendor inside Blue Cottage Gifts & Antiques, a unique destination featuring 18 vendors offering antiques, handmade gifts and more. The store opened in May.

“It works out great, because there’s really nowhere around us in Butler County to get Christian and faith-based products,” he said. “We have Bibles, books, music, gifts, and church supplies, and we even have a used section, Bountiful ReBlessings, that has used books and music for $1 to $3 for most of the items. We have a little bit of everything.”

The store can also accommodate special orders from church leaders and pastors if the items aren’t in stock.

“The response has been overwhelming,” Unthank said. “People will call me and say they stopped by the store, or I’ll see them out in the community, and they will be wearing a Christian t-shirt that they bought at the shop. A lot of people are excited to have something like this in the community. They are sharing it on Facebook, getting the word out, and telling their friends.”

Bountiful Blessings sells the Little/mini-Jesus figurines, which are sold individually, or in a package of 25 or 50. There’s also a keychain version of the Little/mini-Jesus figurines. The store also stocks “The Good Shepherd” artwork and there’s a display of “The Chosen” products.

“Maybe, I’ll go through a drive-thru and hand one to somebody. We need to spread love and not hate. And, by having this store, it’s great for the community because it’s a place where we can find things like a bumper sticker or a t-shirt, or it might be a Little Jesus figurine, but any way we can spread a little bit of love in this world is needed right now,” Unthank said.

Unthank serves as the pastor of Miracle Revival Center. He sees the store as a ministry, a way to connect with the community and “be a light.”

“The need is there. We need more positivity, and we need more love. We need more of Jesus in our community. I just feel like this is a great opportunity, and it’s a ministry, really,” he said.

More Details

Bountiful Blessings is located at 4836 Dixie Hwy., in Fairfield. (Inside Blue Cottage Gifts & Antiques.) Regular store hours are 11 a.m.-6 pm, Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Closed on Mondays. For more information or to place a special order, contact Terry Unthank at (513) 284-6617 or terryunthank@hotmail.com.