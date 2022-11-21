Booker T. Washington Community Center keeps ‘mind, soul and spirit’ at forefront

“They have art, gym, and the game room available, and each week there are designated programs like STEM classes,” says Ebony Brock, who is Director of the BTW Center as well as a life coach, public speaker, and ordained minister.

The Community Center is part of the Great Miami Valley YMCA. Children in neighborhoods like Riverview and Jefferson participate in programming for about $25 in dues per year, an affordable rate for families, and financial assistance is available as well.

The Community Center has completed a recent renovation to improve the BTW swimming pool. Children in the community will learn water safety as well as how to swim, adding valuable life skills to the many other ways that BTW enriches their lives.

The center also hosts art classes for seniors, a food program, and many other initiatives.

Brock envisions adding additional programming in the future, particularly to make it a space that is used by people of all walks of life.

“I want to continue adding holistic programs focusing on mind, soul and spirit. This is the mission of the Y,” explains Brock. “We want programs that help engage, educate, and equip, not just our children, but other members of the community.”

One of the strongest things at BTW, Brock points out, is the close-knit staff team they’ve created. Many staff members and volunteers are long-term, choosing to make BTW a work home for decades, and all of them show a special desire to care for the kids.

“Everyone here is very well connected in the community,” says Brock. “It’s a strong, committed team.”

When looking for new volunteers and partnerships for programming, Brock follows a 3 C’s approach: she wants people to get involved who will be committed, consistent, and caring, since she knows that kids get attached and need consistent role models.

As a result of the faithfulness of so many of the team at BTW, children grow in confidence, going from reclusiveness when they first start attending and really coming out of their shells.

“My hope is to see our children grow and become change agents, good stewards of their gifts and talents. I want people to say BTW children are leading in art, social responsibility, STEM, community service, and more,” says Brock. “Our Children here know that we expect them to be great. Excellence here is not an anomaly, it is the norm.”

