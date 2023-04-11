Bond set at $3M each for two men charged in West Chester homicide

Holmes, 22, is also charged with felonious assault and participating in a criminal gang in addition to aggravated murder. His bond was also set at $3 million during arraignment in February.

Included in the aggravated murder charge are specifications that a firearm was used in the commission of a crime and that it was equipped with a silencer or muffler, according to the indictment.

Both defendants are scheduled to be back in court May 1 when a trial date may be set.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the firearm used was equipped with a “switch” that adapted the handgun to be fully automatic, meaning it allowed the weapon to continue to fire at a high rate of speed as long as the trigger is pressed.

Gmoser said the homicide was gang-related.