Bond remains same for Hamilton man indicted on multiple child sex charges

According to the indictment, the alleged crimes occurred between December 2012 and March 2017. The rape charges allege the victim was under the age of 10.

Philpot’s hearing motion was set for 10 a.m. July 13 and his trial was set for Aug. 22-26, according to court records.

Philpot was wheeled into the courtroom and he told Oster, just weeks before he was arrested, he had three surgeries scheduled in Dayton: a hip replacement, lower back and two hernia operations. He said the back surgery would allow him to walk again.

Philpot was acquitted of sexual imposition and gross sexual imposition in 2010 in Butler County following a jury trial.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said after that case more people came forward, and the investigation continued.