Bond remains same for Hamilton man indicted on multiple child sex charges

Thomas Edward Philpot, 63, of Hamilton, indicted on multiple child sex charges, including rape, is wheeled into Butler County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon by a Butler County Sheriff deputy. Philpot wanted his $75,000 bond lowered to $25,000 due to his medical issues. The judge denied his request. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

20 minutes ago
His attorney wanted $75K bond lowered to $25K due to his medical issues.

The attorney for a Hamilton man indicted on multiple child sex charges, including rape, wanted his $75,000 bond lowered to $25,000 due to his medical issues.

But Jackie Welp from the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office argued the bond should remain the same.

Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Oster agreed and said the bond was “appropriate” considering the seriousness of the charges.

Besides the bond, Thomas Edward Philpot, 63, must wear a GPS device and stay away from the alleged victims, according to court records.

He was indicted by a grand jury Feb. 3 on five counts of rape, nine counts of gross sexual imposition — all felonies — and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, the alleged crimes occurred between December 2012 and March 2017. The rape charges allege the victim was under the age of 10.

Philpot’s hearing motion was set for 10 a.m. July 13 and his trial was set for Aug. 22-26, according to court records.

Philpot was wheeled into the courtroom and he told Oster, just weeks before he was arrested, he had three surgeries scheduled in Dayton: a hip replacement, lower back and two hernia operations. He said the back surgery would allow him to walk again.

Philpot was acquitted of sexual imposition and gross sexual imposition in 2010 in Butler County following a jury trial.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said after that case more people came forward, and the investigation continued.

