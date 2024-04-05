Bond increased for Reily Twp. woman charged in shooting death of husband

The 65-year-old woman was inside the house when deputies arrived about 8:40 p.m. and was arrested without incident.

At video arraignment Wednesday, a magistrate set bond at $100,000. Prosecutors requested Butler County Area I Judge Rob Lyons increase her bond Thursday afternoon during a hearing in Oxford.

Pamela Harville became ill and was taken from the courtroom by emergency medical workers before her hearing began. Lyons did grant the request to increase bond to $250,000. She was listed as an inmate at noon Friday.

According to records and officials, when deputies looked through a glass door at the rear of the residence, they saw “a lot of blood” and a person down and unresponsive.

Capt. Rick Bucheit said the welfare check was requested by someone who had not heard from either of the Harvilles “for a while.”