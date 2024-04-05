BreakingNews
Bond increased for Reily Twp. woman charged in shooting death of husband

Bond increased for Reily Twp. woman charged in shooting death of husband

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Bond has been increased for a Reily Twp. woman accused of killing her husband Tuesday night at their Millville-Oxford home.

Pamela Harville was charged with murder and booked into the Butler County Jail about five hours after deputies found David Harville dead while conducting a welfare check. He had been shot several times in the body and head, according to court records and officials.

The 65-year-old woman was inside the house when deputies arrived about 8:40 p.m. and was arrested without incident.

At video arraignment Wednesday, a magistrate set bond at $100,000. Prosecutors requested Butler County Area I Judge Rob Lyons increase her bond Thursday afternoon during a hearing in Oxford.

Pamela Harville became ill and was taken from the courtroom by emergency medical workers before her hearing began. Lyons did grant the request to increase bond to $250,000. She was listed as an inmate at noon Friday.

According to records and officials, when deputies looked through a glass door at the rear of the residence, they saw “a lot of blood” and a person down and unresponsive.

Capt. Rick Bucheit said the welfare check was requested by someone who had not heard from either of the Harvilles “for a while.”

In Other News
1
Chester’s Pizza, a Hamilton staple, turns 70 years old
2
Middletown Paperboard site cleanup continues; work requires additional...
3
Hamilton’s city manager steps away as he takes on a larger county role
4
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
5
Middletown has a new cafe and Waffle House with Starbucks on the way

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top