Body shop closes in Hamilton after 83 years in business

Dan Bates, president and CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, expressed thanks for the family’s generations of work in the city, and hope for what might come next on the property, which has a for-sale sign posted on a building.

“It’s always sad to see the end of a line for a business, especially a family business,” Bates said. “But we’re excitedly anticipating what will go into that wonderful building.”

“We all look at that building and say, ‘Man, could that be a cool something — a bar, a diner, there’s a lot of things it could be.‘”

“I thanked the Ritzi family for preserving that landmark all this time, and having it ready to go for the next business,” Bates said. “So kudos to them.”

The closure comes at a time when new shops, bars and restaurants have been opening along the Main Street business corridor and in the city’s downtown. Many of them are doing so in anticipation of the December, 2021 opening of the under-construction Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, which will attract 10,000 or more athletes and their families to the city some weekends.