Body in Liberty Twp. driveway focus of sheriff investigation

LIBERTY TWP. — A body in a residential Liberty Twp. neighborhood is the focus this afternoon of Butler County Sheriff investigators in what was initially reported by dispatchers as someone struck by a vehicle.
Sheriff investigators and EMS crews are outside a Liberty Twp. home in the 8500 block of Beaver Court where a body is covered by a blanket on a home’s driveway.
The body is laying between the driveway curb connecting to the street and a silver Jeep parked in the driveway closer to the home.
The incident was reported at about 4:30 p.m. today.
Neither sheriff deputies on the scene nor county dispatchers have responded yet to requests for information, saying the incident scene is still being processed.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
