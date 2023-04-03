BreakingNews
Body in Liberty Twp. driveway focus of sheriff investigation
X

Body in Liberty Twp. driveway focus of sheriff investigation

News
By
22 minutes ago

LIBERTY TWP. — A body in a residential Liberty Twp. neighborhood is the focus this afternoon of Butler County Sheriff investigators in what was initially reported by dispatchers as someone struck by a vehicle.

Sheriff investigators and EMS crews are outside a Liberty Twp. home in the 8500 block of Beaver Court where a body is covered by a blanket on a home’s driveway.

The body is laying between the driveway curb connecting to the street and a silver Jeep parked in the driveway closer to the home.

The incident was reported at about 4:30 p.m. today.

Neither sheriff deputies on the scene nor county dispatchers have responded yet to requests for information, saying the incident scene is still being processed.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

In Other News
1
Hamilton grad becomes Illini’s all-time winningest baseball coach
2
New Kroger Marketplace in West Chester finally official: Activity...
3
Talawanda HS student arrested in connection with social media threat
4
Police: Missing teen has been found safe
5
‘We all stopped to help’: Skydivers who went off-course in Middletown...

About the Author

Follow Nick Graham on twitter

Nick Graham is a photojournalist for the Journal-News covering Butler and Warren Counties in Ohio.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top