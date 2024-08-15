Body found in Hamilton creek near Eaton Avenue

Hamilton police detectives are investigating a body found in Two Mile Creek late Wednesday afternoon that crosses Eaton Avenue.
Officers responded to the 900 block of Eaton Avenue in a wooded area that separates Flubs Ice Cream from Two Mile Creek for a report of a deceased person there. Officials indicated there is no foul play suspected, and investigation is ongoing.
Butler County Coroner’s Office Administrator Martin Schneider said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning. Once the autopsy is completed and have relayed the preliminary results to the family, they will release available information to the public, he said.
