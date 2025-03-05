Blooms & Berries announces annual Strawberry Days is canceled due to nationwide crop shortage

The company said in a Facebook post that it does not have enough healthy crops to produce strawberries for the event.

Blooms and Berries said there’s been a massive shortage of healthy strawberry plants across the United States this year.

“Last August, we were just days from taking delivery of eight acres of strawberry plants, only to be informed, like thousands of other farms, that healthy plants were not available to us,” the market stated in the social media post.

The market said it would not accept unhealthy plants that could not be grown the “Blooms and Berries way.”

“Farming is beyond difficult and full of setbacks. It connects you with the Lord as you ask for guidance and a clear mind, primed for creative ideas to take care of your community, team and family,” Blooms and Berries said. “We see farmers rise from the toughest of scenarios again and again. Full of grit, spunk and life. Like the tulip, we rise from the ground this spring fresh and full of hope.”

The market announced it will instead hold Blackberry Days from July 12-20. U-Pick seasons for sugar snap peas, blueberries, blackberries and potatoes will also still be held.