Bilstein Bridge in Hamilton won’t be open until mid-April

Lane restrictions will be required from mid-April until June, when project is set to wrap.
The city of Hamilton said the Bilstein Bridge rehabilitation project will be closed until mid-April and then from mid-April until June, traffic would be able to cross but lane restrictions will be put in place, according to the city. Pictured is the bridge rehabilitation project on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

16 minutes ago
Motorists that had used the Bilstein Bridge in Hamilton before it was shut down last summer for a nearly nine-month project will have to wait a little longer.

At the start of June 2024, Bilstein Boulevard in Hamilton, which changes names to Holden Boulevard in Fairfield, closed to traffic so construction workers could rehabilitate the overpass bridge to the CSX railroad.

This past winter’s weather “was not ideal for construction,” said Hamilton Director of Engineering Allen Messer, and added the bridge work should be to the point by mid-April to allow traffic across, but there will be lane restrictions while crews complete the remaining work.

The project has been in the works for a couple of years, and work has included removing and replacing the bridge deck and cleaning and painting beams.

More than $2 million, which was mostly funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation, was the price tag for the rehabilitation project being led by Sunesis Construction.

