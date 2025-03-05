Bilstein Bridge in Hamilton won’t be open until mid-April

This past winter’s weather “was not ideal for construction,” said Hamilton Director of Engineering Allen Messer, and added the bridge work should be to the point by mid-April to allow traffic across, but there will be lane restrictions while crews complete the remaining work.

The project has been in the works for a couple of years, and work has included removing and replacing the bridge deck and cleaning and painting beams.

More than $2 million, which was mostly funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation, was the price tag for the rehabilitation project being led by Sunesis Construction.