Bilstein Bridge in Hamilton won’t be open until mid-April

Motorists that had used the Bilstein Bridge in Hamilton before it was shut down last summer for a nearly nine-month project will have to wait a little longer.
At the start of June 2024, Bilstein Boulevard in Hamilton, which changes names to Holden Boulevard in Fairfield, closed to traffic so construction workers could rehabilitate the overpass bridge to the CSX railroad.
This past winter’s weather “was not ideal for construction,” said Hamilton Director of Engineering Allen Messer, and added the bridge work should be to the point by mid-April to allow traffic across, but there will be lane restrictions while crews complete the remaining work.
The project has been in the works for a couple of years, and work has included removing and replacing the bridge deck and cleaning and painting beams.
More than $2 million, which was mostly funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation, was the price tag for the rehabilitation project being led by Sunesis Construction.
