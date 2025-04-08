Bilstein Boulevard bridge reopened after 9-month closure

“I think it’s important to Hamilton and Fairfield both to have this road open,‘’ Snyder said. “There are a lot of businesses and schools there that use the bridge. “People are tired of the detour and are happy to have it opened.”

The road closed last June while contractor Sunesi Construction replaced the bridge deck, modified abutments and replaced their bearings, repaired and then repainted the steel beams and did other structural work.

“(We) added sidewalk on the west side in order to potentially accommodate any future walks along Holden Boulevard and Bilstein Boulevard,‘’ Snyder said.

Crews still have to do some painting work under the bridge, Snyder said. That work will take place in May and June.

At that time lane restrictions will go into effect with Flaggers guiding motorists.

“We’re not doing any detours or closing the bridge,‘’ Snyder said.

“We need to do it safely. With trains going by it makes it difficult to do the work. CSX provides the flaggers and we’re at their mercy.”

Besides the businesses on Bilstein – including Thyssenkrupp Bilstein of America, Inc. – the road is heavily used for Fairfield school traffic.

“A lot of school traffic uses that road (Bilstein Boulevard),‘’ Snyder said. Opening it relieves the pressure on Port Union and North Gilmore roads.”

Traffic to Fairfield Senior High School, Compass Elementary, and Fairfield Freshman School was affected during the closure.

“We made it work while the road was closed. We are grateful that the work is complete and that we can get back to our normal routines,‘’ said Gina Gentry-Fletcher, school spokeswoman.

Added Superintendent Billy Smith: “This is going to make traffic so much easier for our students, staff, and school community.”