Biggest cheers, jeers at Trump rally in Dayton

President Donald Trump was greeted Monday by an excited crowd of more than 1,000 supporters at Wright Bros Aero at the Dayton airport Monday.
They chanted, “Four more years!” when Trump declared: “If (former vice president Joe) Biden is elected, you will see a depression the likes of which this country has never seen before.”
“Lock her up!” was chanted in response to the mention of Hillary Clinton.
Talking about the potential of Biden winning — saying the Democratic nominee is the worst candidate ever — Trump said: “If he does make it, I’m going to come back to Dayton and say, ‘What the hell happened?’”
“It’s not going to happen!” a woman yelled.
“I hope you’re right,” he responded.
Here are the seven points of Trump’s Dayton speech that garnered the most notable applause:
- Mention of U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana.
- “Nobody’s done more for our military than what I’ve done.”
- “Buy American. Hire American.”
- About criticisms of his personality: “Who the hell cares about my personality?”
- “We will also live by our national motto: ‘In God we trust.’”
- Reference to standing during the national anthem.
- “We love Ohio. We love Dayton.”
Mentions of several people or topics garnered the strongest jeers and boos:
- Mention of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who was in the audience.
- Mention of Hillary Clinton
- Mention of the news media.
The crowd’s negative reaction to DeWine was even more pronounced when Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was warming up the crowd and mentioned DeWine’s name. Husted also garnered boos when he suggested wearing masks to show support for Trump, and when he asked about absentee voting versus voting in-person.