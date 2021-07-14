journal-news logo
Biden coming to Cincinnati next week for CNN town hall. Why southwest Ohio?

By Staff, WCPO

CINCINNATI — President Joe Biden will make his first presidential visit to Cincinnati on July 21 for a CNN town hall, the network reported Tuesday afternoon.

But why Cincinnati?

University of Cincinnati political science professor, Dr. David Niven speculated the choice to hold the national news network’s forum here in the Queen City boils down primarily to one local landmark: the Brent Spence Bridge.

“(The bridge) was certainly a primary reason because it symbolizes one of the very top priorities of the Biden administration, which is to invest in American infrastructure to both create jobs and to maintain the basic transportation network in America,” Niven told WCPO.

Cincinnati’s proximity to leaders in the Senate also played a role in the decision, Niven said.

“I think there is something really valuable in this location for the president to be able to talk to Senator (Rob) Portman from Ohio, who has indicated that he’s open to being a part of a bipartisan plan for infrastructure,” he said. “I think it’s an opportunity to talk to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as well.”

The event, moderated by CNN anchor Don Lemon, will air on CNN at 8 p.m. that day.

CNN expects the forum to focus on topics including COVID-19, which is making a minor resurgence in the United States due to vaccine hesitancy and the highly contagious Delta variant, and the economy.

The audience for the event will be invitation-only; the location had not been announced by Tuesday afternoon.

