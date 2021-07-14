Biden coming to Cincinnati next week for CNN town hall. Why southwest Ohio?

“I think there is something really valuable in this location for the president to be able to talk to Senator (Rob) Portman from Ohio, who has indicated that he’s open to being a part of a bipartisan plan for infrastructure,” he said. “I think it’s an opportunity to talk to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as well.”

The event, moderated by CNN anchor Don Lemon, will air on CNN at 8 p.m. that day.

CNN expects the forum to focus on topics including COVID-19, which is making a minor resurgence in the United States due to vaccine hesitancy and the highly contagious Delta variant, and the economy.

The audience for the event will be invitation-only; the location had not been announced by Tuesday afternoon.