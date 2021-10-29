journal-news logo
Bicycle rider killed in crash this morning in West Chester

By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A bicyclist is dead after a crash on Muhlhauser Road early this morning in West Chester Twp.

Emergency crews were called just before 5:30 a.m. to the crash involving a bicyclist and a car on Muhlhauser Road at International Boulevard. The Butler County coroner was called to the scene and the driver is cooperating with police, according to township spokeswoman Barb Wilson.

She said they don’t have any further details but Muhlhauser Road is still closed between Allen Road and International Boulevard.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Denise Callahan

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

