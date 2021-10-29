Bicycle rider killed in crash this morning in West Chester

A bicyclist is dead after a crash on Muhlhauser Road early this morning in West Chester Twp.
Emergency crews were called just before 5:30 a.m. to the crash involving a bicyclist and a car on Muhlhauser Road at International Boulevard. The Butler County coroner was called to the scene and the driver is cooperating with police, according to township spokeswoman Barb Wilson.
She said they don’t have any further details but Muhlhauser Road is still closed between Allen Road and International Boulevard.
We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
