BreakingNews
City to Hamilton residents: How are we doing?
X

Best of Butler County: Who is the best bakery? Here are the finalists

News
14 minutes ago

In the first two days of voting for Best of Butler County, the Best Bakery category has been the highest vote-getter, with tight competition among the finalists.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Monday, May 12, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Butler County.

Here are the finalists in Best Bakery:

Central Pastry Shop

1518 Central Ave., Middletown | 513-423-4431 | Website

Chubby Bunny Bakery

216 Main St., Hamilton | 513-939-4791 | Website

Kelly’s Bakery

1335 Main St., Hamilton | 513-285-4040 | Facebook

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Luke’s Custom Cakes

221 High St., Hamilton | 513-444-6336 | Website

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Ross Bakery

1051 Eaton Ave., Hamilton | 513-894-9016 | Facebook

Servatii Pastry Shop Fairfield

700 Nilles Rd., Fairfield | 513-759-2253 | Website

In Other News
1
Lawmakers ready to tackle Butler Co. property value hike issue
2
City to Hamilton residents: How are we doing?
3
‘Rocking with Rotary’ at Sorg pays tribute to Doobie Brothers...
4
Hanover Winery kicks off season of outdoor events soon
5
Outdoor spring craft show returns to Niederman Family Farm
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top