Best of Butler County: Who is the best bakery? Here are the finalists

In the first two days of voting for Best of Butler County, the Best Bakery category has been the highest vote-getter, with tight competition among the finalists.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
Voting will go through Monday, May 12, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Butler County.
Here are the finalists in Best Bakery:
Central Pastry Shop
1518 Central Ave., Middletown | 513-423-4431 | Website
Chubby Bunny Bakery
216 Main St., Hamilton | 513-939-4791 | Website
Kelly’s Bakery
1335 Main St., Hamilton | 513-285-4040 | Facebook
Luke’s Custom Cakes
221 High St., Hamilton | 513-444-6336 | Website
Ross Bakery
1051 Eaton Ave., Hamilton | 513-894-9016 | Facebook
Servatii Pastry Shop Fairfield
700 Nilles Rd., Fairfield | 513-759-2253 | Website