Best of Butler County: Which is the Best Donut Shop? Here are the finalists

Voting continues to be busy for the Best of Butler County, and one of our most popular contests so far has been Best Donut Shop.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
• Best of Butler County: Click here to vote for your favorites
Voting will go through Friday, March 14, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Butler County.
Here are the finalists in Best Donut Shop:
• Central Pastry Shop
• Donut Spot
• Kelly’s Bakery
• Martin’s Donuts
• Milton’s Donuts
• Ross Bakery
