Best of Butler County voting begins Monday: See the finalists

The nominations came in, and finalists have been named: Best of Butler County voting begins Monday.
Voters gave us the names and places for nominees in 131 categories, from best restaurant to best salon, best attraction, best community supporter and many more.
Those who wish to vote may do so beginning at 12:01 a.m. April 24. Go here to see the finalists.
Our timeline
» Nominations took place March 20-31
» Voting: April 24-May 12
» Winners announced: June 23
» Special section publishes in the Journal-News: June 25
