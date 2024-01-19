BEST OF BUTLER COUNTY: Seraph by the River draws customers seeking eclectic items and apparel

The store stocks the largest collection of Magnolia Pearl, a clothing line worn by celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Lily Tomlin, in the Midwest. The sterling silver is what Seraph by the River and its sister store at Bridgewater Falls, Sterling Seraph, are known for. Seraph by the River sells hand-crafted items made by local artists, including some made by staff.

The store offers varied wares, eclectic vibes and there is a friendly shop cat named Salem.

Seraph by the River won second place in the Best of Butler County Best Boutique contest in 2023, while Sterling Seraph won first place in the Best Jewelry Store category.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Sterling Seraph opened in Hamilton in 2015. The store has roots in Singleton’s lifelong dreams, right down to the name.

“When I was a child I was looking at an antique auction advertisement in a Country magazine,” she said. “I saw an advertisement for a copper seraph weather vane. I knew what copper was and could only assume Seraph was a beautiful angel. I vowed that when I was older either a business I would own or a daughter would be named Seraph.

“I never had a daughter and I did open a business, so when it came time to name it I could only think of calling it Sterling Seraph,” Singleton said.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of a second location in Mason, but Singleton wasn’t deterred. This was a setback, not a defeat.

“I had been looking for a second bigger location in Hamilton since 2021 once things started healing from the COVID crisis,” Singleton said.

She succeeded, and she opened up her second location on Sept. 1, 2022. Singleton loves Hamilton, which she considers the best city in Butler County, and the city has returned the favor.

Singleton will be revamping the Bridgewater Falls location, as well as hosting more classes and workshops this spring. After that, there’s no telling what direction Singleton might go in next.

How to go

What: Seraph by the River

Where: 118 Main St., Hamilton

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Online: seraphbytheriver.com