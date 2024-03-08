Best of Butler County: Key winners from last year as the 2024 contest approaches

The readers choice awards for the residents of Butler County is back, and it launches later this month.
Best of Butler County, brought to you by the Journal-News, will launch Monday, March 18.
Readers will be asked to decide their favorites in 177 categories that cover all facets of life from Food, Dining & Drinking to Home Improvement to Health and Medical.
• What to know about Best of Butler County before it starts on March 18
Here are some notable winners from last year:
Jungle Jim’s
Winner in four categories: Best Attraction, Best Ethnic Grocery, Best Grocery Store and Best Natural Food Store.
Gina’s Italian Kitchen
Winner in four categories: Best Family Restaurant, Best Happy Hour, Best Hidden Gem Restaurant and Best Italian Food
Pinball Garage
Winner in four categories: Best Bar/Lounge, Best Arcade/Gaming, Best Family Fun Destination and Best Community Supporter (owner Brad Baker)
Allen’s Market
Winner in three categories: Best Buffet, Best Caterer and Best Place to Buy Meats
Kelly’s Bakery
Winner in most popular category, Best Bakery
Billy Yanks
Winner in tightest race, Best Appetizers
Revisit all 2023 winners
Here are all the winners from last year:
Best of Butler County 2023 winners