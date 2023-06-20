Best of Butler County: How to get the winners first on Friday

After a very successful Best of Butler County contest, we’ll be announcing winners in all of our 131 categories on Friday.

Want to get them first? Here’s how:

Click here to go sign up for the Journal-News Midday Break newsletter, where you can get the winners delivered to your inbox before they’re released anywhere else at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

We’ll also deliver that newsletter to you each weekday with the most important news, stories and photo galleries happening in Butler County that day.

What if you’re a winner?

Head to this website to get logos for our contest so you can celebrate with your customers or fans.

Then what?

Look for our special section full of stories and photos celebrating the winners, which will publish on Sunday in the Journal-News.

You can also see the special section in our Journal-News ePaper beginning Sunday morning.