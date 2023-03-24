Best of Butler County: Categories with the most nominees so far

BreakingNews
Our Best of Butler County contest is nearing the end of the first week, and we still need your help in choosing thee finalists.

The Journal-News introduced the contest this year to help celebrate the people, businesses and places to love in Butler County. We’ll be taking nominations for who should be the finalists, with voting on those finalists starting next month.

You can nominate once per day per category through next Friday, March 31.

Here are the 20 contests that have the most nominees so far. Who would you like to see as the finalists? Go nominate to help us.

1. Best Neighborhood Bar

2. Best Wings

3. Best Appetizers

4. Best Bakery

5. Best Desserts

6. Best Hamburger

7. Best Landmark

8. Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian

9. Best Attraction

10. Best Plumber

11. Best Family Restaurant

12. Best Hair Salon/Stylist

13. Best Gym

14. Best Breakfast

15. Best Real Estate Agent

16. Best Annual Festival

17. Best Family Fun Destination

18. Best Autobody/Repair Shop

19. Best Nursery/Garden Center

20. Best Place to Work

Want to have your say in who the finalists will be? Click here to go nominate in these and other popular contests.

