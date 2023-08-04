Best of Butler County 2023: Wildfire in Hamilton expands with addition of ‘Grit Revival’ clothing line

HAMILTON —The Wildfire brand in Hamilton is expanding with an apparel line at its home shop on Second Street — one of two WIldfire locations in the city.

“I think why people gravitate toward Wildfire and what I’ve tried to do is make it an experience so that you feel a certain way when you come in,” said Sarah Dankhoff, owner of Wildfire Hygge Home, Wildfire Hygge Goods and Grit Revival Clothing.

Wildfire Hygge Goods was recently named as the third-place winner for “Best Boutique” in the 2023 Journal-News’ “Best of Butler County.”

“We really focus on the five senses. So, each of our shops, yes, they are sister brands but they’re not twins,” she said. “The gift shop on High Street, when you walk in there, it’s very happy. It makes you feel joy. It’s a little more colorful. There’s a lot of inspiration, a lot of quilts, and a lot of little pieces of wisdom. So, we have stationary, jewelry, easy-care house plants, planter pots, and anything that you can think of for gifting,” said Dankhoff.

It’s like a general store, but perfect for gifting. Although, a lot of people end up buying things for themselves, she said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“Wildfire Hygge Home gives customers a feeling of peace, and we help you create that at home. We can help you decorate and set up your home to where it’s a haven for you. So, when you go home, you feel safe, and it’s a place where your cup is filled,” Dankhoff said.

Wildfire Hygge Home stocks a lot of neutral home décor items made out of quality materials, such as handblown glass, wood, terracotta, and ceramics.

“It’s all heirloom quality, but it’s neutral, so it’s not going to go out of style,” said Dankhoff. “My thinking is if you’re going to shop small for décor, and you’re really going to invest in a piece, I want to make sure you have that, and it’s still going to be in style 10 years from now. I want your kids and grandkids to be fighting over it someday, when it gets passed down.”

Operating out of two locations in downtown Hamilton, Grit Revival will join Wildfire Hygge Home at 127 N. Second Street. The company’s flagship location, Wildfire Hygge Goods, a dedicated gift shop, is located at 226 High Street.

“We opened in 2019, and in 2020, we were bursting at the seams with our High Street location and we were also getting skids delivered to the street a couple times a week. We were unpacking them in rain, snow, and whatever weather there was, and we were having to unpack them outside. So, we opened the second location due to space,” Dankhoff said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Initially, the business was born out of a dream and a conversation. After having her first child, Grayson, and taking a family trip to Waco, Texas, Dankoff’s husband, Kyle, encouraged her to start the business.

“He knew that I loved the world of boutique and small business, so he encouraged me to go home and open my business,” Dankhoff said. “I had nothing but dreams in my head about opening it, and I just went for it. The business opened two months later.”

Since then, the business has grown into three entities or shops and there has been an increasing demand in Hamilton for gift items, décor and clothing.

The second location, Wildfire Hygge Home opened in January of 2022. Wildfire Hygge Home and Wildfire Hygge Goods are often referred to as just “Wildfire” but explosive growth has led to the expansion.

Hygge (pronounced “hew-guh”) is a Danish word used to acknowledge a feeling or a moment as cozy or special. Wildfire offers a curated collection of hygge-inducing gifts and products.

“The rough translation of Hygge is “to cozy,” but a better translation to our English language would be ‘gratitude,’ so I would say Hygge or gratitude is the heart of our business. I think that’s what sets us apart. It’s hard to quantify, but if you walk in our shops, I think most people feel it,” Dankhoff said. “It’s that gratitude component that makes us different. You come in and you feel it.”

Customers feel welcome, and the shops become an escape from the world. She said that is something that’s needed in today’s culture. Customers are able to engage in a conversation when they walk in. The business also has a strong presence on social media.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Dankhoff said Grit Revival Clothing, the latest business expansion, really dives deep into clothing, looking at how things fit, or how the fabric moves. The clothes are also neutral and will last for more than a couple of seasons. The clothes aren’t only designed for models, they work well for “mid-sized” women.

“Grit Revival is this whole new adventure that we’re on … my customers were begging for us to carry clothes for years,” Dankhoff said. “I like to talk to women about how to dress their bodies.”

Grayson was four months old when the business first opened. Now the Dankhoffs have two children, Grayson and Georgia. The family resides in Fairfield Twp.

The community has supported the business and its growth since the beginning. Dankoff said customers have expressed that they want the business to keep showing up in the community, offering gifts, home décor, and now, with clothing. All three of the specialty shops make Wildfire and Grit Revival who they are.

Looking around, and seeing what’s going on in Hamilton, I’m proud to know that I’m a part of it, she said.

“There’s a lot going on in Hamilton, and there are a lot of businesses, and I’m one of many. We are revitalizing this downtown area, and the old buildings we’ve been able to save have brought life back into these streets. It’s incredible to be a small part of that,” Dankhoff said.

Wildfire also offers several events throughout the year as well as Hygge workshops. Taught by Cassie Schumacher, the Craft Cocktail Worship is one of the bestsellers. Another favorite taught by Dankhoff is a Botanical Bouquet Workshop.

Wildfire

More info: Wildfire offers free local pick up. Shipping is offered within the continental U.S.

Online: wildfirehamilton.com or gritrevival.com

Best of Butler County

See a list of the Journal-News’ Best of Butler County 2023 winners and read more articles.

journal-news.com