Best of Butler County 2023: Vote online for your favorites

Voting in the Journal-News Best of Butler County contest is now open and runs through May 12. We’re asking you to help us pick the best places, people and businesses in 131 contests that cover nine categories. The JN received thousands of nominations from readers, and the finalists are those that received the most.
Some of the categories include best local attraction, biggest community supporter, best restaurant, best local celebrity and many more.
Our timeline
» Nominations: Took place March 20-31
» Voting: Now through May 12
» Winners announced: June 23
» Special section Publishes in the Journal-News: June 25
As of April 29, 2023:
