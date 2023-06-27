Best of Butler County 2023: Kelly’s Bakery

Outstanding customer service, attention to detail, and a quaitiy, tasty product are a few of the things that set Kelly’s Bakery apart.

“We really try to listen, and hear what the customers want,” said Diana Ramsey, owner of the west side Hamilton shop.

Kelly’ has been named “Best Bakery” and “Best Donut Place” in the Best of Butler County 2023 contest.

“All of our hard work has paid off. We all work together as a team and that has paid off. I will be honest, I’m very honored. There are a lot of great shops out there. I guess our customer base just speaks for itself, because without them, we wouldn’t be receiving this honor. We totally appreciate their support. I’m speechless. I’m so honored. It’s incredible,” Ramsey said.

Kelly’s Bakery is primarily a donut shop. The bakery makes homemade donuts every day. It also has pastries, cupcakes, cut-out cookies and image cookies.

“We have great associates, and if it wasn’t for them, we would not be here,” Ramsey said. “We all pull together. They share the responsibilities and it’s just a great group of people. We have some crew members that have been with me since day one.”

A few of the customer favorites include the Apple Fritter, their Classic Glazed Yeast Donut, an Old-Fashioned Sour Cream Cake Donut and a Fried Glazed Croissant Donut. A new Donut to watch for is a Pineapple Upside Down Donut, which is expected to be available mid-June. Sugar cookies from Kelly’s Bakery are also popular with customers.

“I would say our biggest weekend was probably the first year the Bengals went to the Super Bowl and we made 150 dozen cookies,” Ramsey said. “We just try to meet the customers’ needs. We make a lot of fun donuts for holidays and custom donuts. We just did ‘May the Fourth be with You,’ and that’s always a big hit.”

Kelly’s Bakery made donuts for the “Dune” movie premiere. The donuts were given out at a Miami University football game. The shop has also partnered with other businesses and organizations throughout the community.

In a partnership with Municipal Brew Works, Kelly’s Bakery Donut Beer was made for its fifth anniversary. Kelly’s Bakery has partnered with Petals & Wicks to highlight donuts and candles, and with Hanover Winery, it did a donut and a wine pairing.

“Since the first day we opened, it’s been more than I ever imagined. So, we have been successful from day one, which is incredibly awesome. I feel very blessed about that,” Ramsey said.

Kelly’s Bakery was named after Ramsey’s daughter, Kelly Hansel. Previously, Ramsey was an industrial sales representative who was looking for a career change.

“My daughter Kelly, she was working for my sister (Terri Niederman), who owns the Donut Spot. So, with the assistance of my sister, because she has such a great business at the Donut Spot in Fairfield, we decided that we would open a shop on the West side of Hamilton. Our first day was Jan. 13, 2015,” Ramsey said.

Kelly’s Bakery is located at 1335 Main St. in Hamilton. Ramsey lives in the area, and she felt like it would be a good location. There are two small tables and chairs inside the business, but 95 percent of the business is “take and go.”

Kelly’s Bakery offers curbside service and local delivery , and it is on the highly publicized Butler County Donut Trail, too.

The hours are 5 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 6 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. It is closed Mondays.

Find Kelly’s Bakery online at facebook.com/kellysdonutsandmore, call (513) 285-4040, or email diana@kellysbakery1.com.

During what Kelly’s Bakery calls “First Weekend,” on the first full weekend of each month the shop is open 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

“We have some customers that can’t wait to come for the ‘First Weekend.’ They will wait, every month, just to come on Friday or Saturday night,” Ramsey said. “That has gotten to be huge. It’s just fun. It’s a very busy two nights for us.”

In addition, Kelly’s Bakery hosts special events throughout the year, such as Christmas in July, which have been popular with customers. DIY Donut Kits during the holidays are big sellers, too.

Kelly’s Bakery continually gives back to the community by providing donations, from youth groups to schools, whether it’s monetary donations or food donated for their events. It has also been a sponsor of shows by Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre.