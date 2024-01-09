Bengals finale awards area newborns with ‘Cincinnati Kid’ PJs

Hubbard, whose nickname is “The Cincinnati Kid,” is celebrated on the newborn onesies outfits, which are decorated with a drawing of his famous post-tackle flex pose that has endeared him to Bengals fans since he was drafted after his playing days at Ohio State.

In the previous season, Hubbard’s thrilling fumble recovery and 99-yard touchdown sprint against the Baltimore Ravens was one of the top NFL playoffs highlights of the year. As the play unfolded, national TV game announcer Mike Tirico shouted about “the Cincinnati Kid!”

The front sports “The Cincinnati Kid, Too!”

On the back of the onesies is printed “Can’t Catch Me!”

“Cincinnati is one of the best sports cities in the country. From supporting the teams to cheering on the local homegrown products of athletes that make it professionally, The Queen City is a special place,” said Christ Hospital officials.

“‘The Cincinnati Kid’, Sam Hubbard, is no exception to that.”

“Sam’s accomplishments as a professional football player are no surprise to those who followed his time as a two-sport standout at Moeller High School and his decorated collegiate career at The Ohio State University. And his charitable accomplishments are equally impressive, a testament to his character and what makes him an outstanding role model for even his littlest fans,” said hospital officials in announcing the Sunday give-away of the outfits.

“Throughout the season, the Christ Hospital Health Network and The Sam Hubbard Foundation have partnered together for several charitable events.”

“Last month, team members at The Christ Hospital donated more than 1,200 boxes of cereal to students at Taft Elementary School to take home over winter break while the Sam Hubbard Foundation donated snacks and water.”

“In November, the two organizations partnered together to donate more than 250 Thanksgiving meals to families across the Tri-State.”

These onesies are also available for purchase, while supplies last, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Sam Hubbard Foundation.